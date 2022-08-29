Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Ukraine can become one of the guarantors of the energy security for Europe, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his speech at the Offshore Northern Seas Conference 2022 in Norway, which he joined via a video call.

"Together with Ukraine, you will be able to prevent such price crises ever again. We have a unique system of gas storage facilities near the border of the European Union, with a volume of more than 30 billion cubic meters," he said.

According to Zelensky, there is a way to provide Ukraine with practical help by using its "gas storages already this season."

"Today, for example, we have a free volume of 15 billion cubic meters. Ukraine needs 3 billion of additional reserves, which we ask you to keep in Ukraine, and another 12 billion cubic meters may be the gas needed in winter for the security of all of Europe," he said.

The head of state also recalled that "Ukraine also has significant deposits of natural gas. The leadership of Russia dreamed of stealing this part of our national wealth from us as well. But we will not allow it. We invite all investors, contractors and service companies to join gas production in Ukraine."

"Our gas fields can play the same stabilizing role for Europe as the fields of Norway in particular," Zelensky said.