Economy

16:58 29.08.2022

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

2 min read
Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

Russia and its companies are working for the energy crisis in Europe to turn into disaster, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his speech at the Offshore Northern Seas Conference 2022 in Norway, which he joined via a video call.

"They want the Europeans to be scared. To draw wrong conclusions and give up European values in favor of illusory price reductions. Russia is using economic terror, price crisis pressure and poverty to weaken Europe just when its full force is needed to defend against terror in the war that Russia has been waging for more than six months," he said.

Zelensky also noted that "the threat of energy poverty is becoming real for tens of millions of people in Europe, who until recently could afford normal energy consumption."

"This is what the Russian state, its officials and companies, such as Gazprom, are working for. For creating crises and for crises to turn into disasters," he said.

The head of state also recalled that "right now, Russia is burning at least EUR 10 million worth of gas near the Finnish border every day. […] Russia cannot stop its production, does not want to supply it to the Europeans, as it is interested in the crisis. […] EUR 10 million on fire every day at the border of Russia is hundreds of millions of euros in additional expenses of the European middle class."

"The terrorist state does everything to ensure that there is as little gas as possible on the market at the highest possible price. […] And this is all part of the Russian hybrid aggression against all people, against all of us, against all of you, against all of united Europe," Zelensky said.

Tags: #gas #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:19 29.08.2022
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

18:07 29.08.2022
Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

17:51 29.08.2022
Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

17:11 29.08.2022
Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

16:58 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

14:53 29.08.2022
Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

12:04 27.08.2022
Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

11:37 27.08.2022
Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

12:14 26.08.2022
World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

09:55 26.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

AD

HOT NEWS

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.4 bln to buy strategic reserves to quickly respond to challenges in heat, water supply

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

LATEST

First intl exchange of financial account information scheduled for Sept 2024 – Finance Ministry

Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

Cabinet allocates UAH 1.4 bln to buy strategic reserves to quickly respond to challenges in heat, water supply

Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

Environmental damage from Russian military aggression up to almost UAH 400 bln – Ministry of Natural Resources

AD
AD
AD
AD