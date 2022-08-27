Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

Ukrenergo has signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity with the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the company announced on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"Ukrenergo has been at the forefront of the cyber defense of the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the war. Now we will share our experience in the field of cybersecurity with the military," it said.

In particular, Ukrenergo plans to work together with the Ministry of Defense to prevent and identify cyber threats that are used in the cyber war against Ukraine, as well as to effectively counter them.

"And, of course, we will share the experience gained over the past five years, while carefully building our cyber defense system in accordance with the recognized international standards," the company noted.

Ukrenergo has its own security operations center (SOC), which systematically cooperates and exchanges information with Ukrainian services and foreign industry organizations, the company said.

"The reliability of the company's cyber defense system played a significant role in the synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe, which took place in March this year," Ukrenergo stressed.