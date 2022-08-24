Economy

17:09 24.08.2022

Environmental damage from Russian military aggression up to almost UAH 400 bln – Ministry of Natural Resources

1 min read
The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine estimates environmental damage caused by Russian military aggression at UAH 395 billion over six months.

"For six months, more than 2,000 facts of environmental damage were recorded, and the accrued losses amounted to UAH 395 billion," the ministry's Telegram channel said in an infographic on Wednesday.

According to the report, in particular, losses as a result of air pollution amounted to UAH 176 billion, water resources UAH 106.3 billion, and soil UAH 8.8 billion.

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion into Ukraine, we have been recording all the environmental crimes in order to further force the invaders to fully pay for the damage caused to the Ukrainian people," the message says.

Tags: #ecology

