Novus supermarket chain estimates losses from Russian aggression at UAH 500 mln

The Novus supermarket chain estimates its losses from the Russian aggression at UAH 500 million, Novus COO Oleksiy Panasenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, our recorded losses are about UAH 500 million. But this is not the final figure. Firstly, hostilities continue in the country. Secondly, with exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices for construction materials, it is difficult to predict how much it will cost to restore damaged stores ", said Panasenko.

As reported, on July 22, the work of the Novus flagship store in the Retroville shopping center was resumed. The Retroville shopping center in Podilsky district of Kyiv came under fire from Russian invaders on March 20.

"We invested UAH 20 million in the restoration of the premises (Novus in the Retroville shopping center). This amount does not take into account the cost of the destroyed goods and the cost of the delivered goods. At the time of the missile attack, there were goods worth several tens of millions. It cannot be said that it was completely destroyed - some of it was saved, the goods were taken to other stores," Panasenko said.

According to him, now the company is focused on restoring damaged stores in Bucha.

Novus Ukraine LLC was established in 2008, in the same year the first Novus supermarket was opened in the country. The Novus supermarket chain is being developed by BT Invest (Lithuania), established in 2008. As of June 2022, the network in Ukraine has more than 70 stores.