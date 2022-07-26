Economy

13:48 26.07.2022

Novus supermarket chain estimates losses from Russian aggression at UAH 500 mln

2 min read
Novus supermarket chain estimates losses from Russian aggression at UAH 500 mln

The Novus supermarket chain estimates its losses from the Russian aggression at UAH 500 million, Novus COO Oleksiy Panasenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, our recorded losses are about UAH 500 million. But this is not the final figure. Firstly, hostilities continue in the country. Secondly, with exchange rate fluctuations and rising prices for construction materials, it is difficult to predict how much it will cost to restore damaged stores ", said Panasenko.

As reported, on July 22, the work of the Novus flagship store in the Retroville shopping center was resumed. The Retroville shopping center in Podilsky district of Kyiv came under fire from Russian invaders on March 20.

"We invested UAH 20 million in the restoration of the premises (Novus in the Retroville shopping center). This amount does not take into account the cost of the destroyed goods and the cost of the delivered goods. At the time of the missile attack, there were goods worth several tens of millions. It cannot be said that it was completely destroyed - some of it was saved, the goods were taken to other stores," Panasenko said.

According to him, now the company is focused on restoring damaged stores in Bucha.

Novus Ukraine LLC was established in 2008, in the same year the first Novus supermarket was opened in the country. The Novus supermarket chain is being developed by BT Invest (Lithuania), established in 2008. As of June 2022, the network in Ukraine has more than 70 stores.

Tags: #novus #panasenko

MORE ABOUT

19:08 26.07.2022
NOVUS.online service being tested

NOVUS.online service being tested

15:14 26.07.2022
Novus Ukraine postpones opening of distribution center being built for EBRD loan

Novus Ukraine postpones opening of distribution center being built for EBRD loan

18:12 16.09.2020
Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

15:54 24.07.2020
EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

EBRD to grant Novus Ukraine with $100 mln loan for construction of logistics center in Kyiv, chain development

14:11 24.10.2013
Novus Ukraine retailer expands chain to 27 stores in Ukraine

Novus Ukraine retailer expands chain to 27 stores in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's govt appeals to USA for 'gas lend-lease'

Net loss of Oschadbank amounts to UAH 4 bln in H1 due to war

EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

LATEST

Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

Ukraine's govt appeals to USA for 'gas lend-lease'

This winter to be last for Russia when it can blackmail EU with its gas – Haluschenko

Net loss of Oschadbank amounts to UAH 4 bln in H1 due to war

EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

AD
AD
AD
AD