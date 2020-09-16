Economy

18:12 16.09.2020

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

The owner of Novus Ukraine LLC, Consul Trade House UAB, has signed an agreement with Rewe International AG on the acquisition of a 100% stake in the charter capital of Billa-Ukraine, an enterprise with foreign investment, which develops the Billa supermarket chain in Ukraine.

"Novus Ukraine LLC and Billa-Ukraine will continue to work as usual, fulfilling the previously reached contractual obligations to partners and counterparties for the stability of business," the press service of Novus said.

Currently, the deal is being approved by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, its completion and development plans will be announced after the deal is reviewed by the department, the company notes.

Novus Ukraine LLC was established in 2008, the first Novus supermarket was opened in the country in the same year. The development of the Novus supermarket chain is carried out by BT Invest (Lithuania).

As of September 2020, the network has 46 facilities with a total area of more than 220,000 square meters. The company develops retail facilities of various formats ranging from 500 to 7,000 square meters, including franchised.

Billa-Ukraine was established in 1998 by Rewe Group concern, which was founded in Cologne in 1927. In Ukraine, the first Billa supermarket was opened in Kyiv in February 2000. As of September 2020, the network has 35 facilities in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Zhytomyr.

