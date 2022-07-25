EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

The European Investment Bank (EIB), with the support of the EU budget, has approved funding for Ukraine in the amount of EUR1.59 billion, of which EUR1 billion will be provided immediately, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The EIB, with EU budget support, approved EUR1.59 billion of financing for Ukraine, with EUR1 billion to be released immediately. It will help rebuild infrastructure and resume services. And support energy, transport and education projects for the future," she said on Twitter.

"This is the second package of support for Ukraine under the EIB Ukraine solidarity urgent response developed in close cooperation with the European Commission. It follows an emergency support package of EUR668 million fully disbursed within a month of the war’s beginning. Like the first one, this new financing is offered at favorable terms including long tenors," the EIB said on its website.

"Immediate financial assistance will total EUR1.05 billion. This will consist of upfront disbursements under eight existing finance contracts. It will help the Ukrainian government to cover priority short-term financing needs, provide support to strategic state-owned companies, ensure urgent repairs of damaged infrastructure, resume the provision of disrupted municipal services, and support urgent energy and energy efficiency measures in preparation for the cold season," the report says.

"The second block will be resuming implementation of EIB-financed projects in Ukraine totaling EUR540 million where possible, excluding areas of active hostilities and territories not controlled by the Ukrainian government. The selected projects will cover energy, energy efficiency, roads, transport, education and infrastructure, as well as reconstruction and recovery programs. The exact timing of these disbursements will depend on the state of advancement of underlying projects," the release reads.

"The European Commission will keep working with EU member states and our international partners to support Ukraine on every level — for as long as it takes," Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice President, said.

"To rebuild Ukraine, we need strong global support and growing financial assistance. I am grateful to the EIB and the European Union for the long-standing cooperation and financial support and for standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said.