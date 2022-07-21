Economy

12:47 21.07.2022

Ukrainian grain to be exported via Odesa, Pivdenny, Chornomorsk seaports – MP

2 min read
Ukrainian grain to be exported via Odesa, Pivdenny, Chornomorsk seaports – MP

The plan to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian seaports, discussed at four-party talks between Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and the Russian Federation, involves the opening of supplies for three ports – Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

This was stated by MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation at the grain negotiations Rustem Umerov, according to a report posted the website of the Suspilne publication on Wednesday evening.

"Export will pass through three ports: Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk, but in the future, we hope we can expand them. All recommendations of the naval forces, the armed forces must be followed. There are safe corridors, routes that we developed jointly with the military, and all civilian ships will pass along these routes," the MP said.

According to him, the plan assumes that the supply of grain will be allowed to all countries of the world.

He added that compliance with security rules will be monitored by a monitoring group under the auspices of the UN, which will be located in Istanbul.

"There should be no Russian ships in our waters. We do not trust them. Even if they sign an agreement with the UN. This is an aggressor country, and until they withdraw to their borders, they cannot be trusted. But, along these corridors, we have developed a mechanism where there will be no control of these ships at sea. Only the monitoring group will work with its mandate, and they will only check that these ships do not have weapons," the MP said.

Tags: #grain #seaports

MORE ABOUT

18:44 20.07.2022
Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

17:36 20.07.2022
Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

16:59 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

15:42 20.07.2022
More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

15:52 19.07.2022
Baerbock proposes to buy Ukrainian grain to intensify its exports under EU leadership

Baerbock proposes to buy Ukrainian grain to intensify its exports under EU leadership

15:55 18.07.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

13:54 18.07.2022
Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

14:19 16.07.2022
USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

09:39 14.07.2022
Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU raises official US dollar rate to new fixed level of UAH 36.5686/$1

Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

US to provide $100 mln support to Ukrainian farmers – Agrarian Ministry

More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

LATEST

Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

NBU raises official US dollar rate to new fixed level of UAH 36.5686/$1

Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches new well with daily flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas in Poltava region

Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

US to provide $100 mln support to Ukrainian farmers – Agrarian Ministry

Ukrtransleasing to pay UAH 220 mln in dividends for 2021

Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

AD
AD
AD
AD