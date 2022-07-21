Ukrainian grain to be exported via Odesa, Pivdenny, Chornomorsk seaports – MP

The plan to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian seaports, discussed at four-party talks between Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and the Russian Federation, involves the opening of supplies for three ports – Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

This was stated by MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation at the grain negotiations Rustem Umerov, according to a report posted the website of the Suspilne publication on Wednesday evening.

"Export will pass through three ports: Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk, but in the future, we hope we can expand them. All recommendations of the naval forces, the armed forces must be followed. There are safe corridors, routes that we developed jointly with the military, and all civilian ships will pass along these routes," the MP said.

According to him, the plan assumes that the supply of grain will be allowed to all countries of the world.

He added that compliance with security rules will be monitored by a monitoring group under the auspices of the UN, which will be located in Istanbul.

"There should be no Russian ships in our waters. We do not trust them. Even if they sign an agreement with the UN. This is an aggressor country, and until they withdraw to their borders, they cannot be trusted. But, along these corridors, we have developed a mechanism where there will be no control of these ships at sea. Only the monitoring group will work with its mandate, and they will only check that these ships do not have weapons," the MP said.