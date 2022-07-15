Economy

15:28 15.07.2022

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

3 min read

At an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President, a fast recovery plan was presented – a plan for restoring Ukraine from the consequences of Russia's full-scale war against our state, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

As Head of the Office Andriy Yermak emphasized at the meeting, the most important thing today is to determine how to effectively take care of Ukrainian citizens who suffer from Russian aggression.

"Russia is deliberately shelling peaceful cities, destroying locations where there are no military facilities. Therefore, we need to achieve the 'Phoenix effect' – to restore and improve what was destroyed and burned, quickly and without delay," he said.

The Head of the President's Office is convinced that the case of the reconstruction of Ukraine should become a success story for entire Europe. "Ukraine should become a benchmark for recovery and an example for future generations. Ukraine will be a huge construction and investment platform that can give a boost to the development of European economies," Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office noted that most of the Fast Recovery plan can be implemented after the war, but there is a necessary minimum that must be implemented now.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted, the recovery plan for Ukraine has two key dimensions. According to the first dimension, the reconstruction of the country and the reforms should take place in accordance with the best rules and practices of the EU, because the goal of our state is membership in the European Union. The second dimension involves the regional principle, when foreign partners take patronage over different regions of the country, finance and directly participate in the preparation and implementation of reconstruction projects.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, today the total amount for the implementation of the Fast Recovery plan is $17 billion. It involves the restoration of 100% of the housing stock in the de-occupied territories, as well as parts of schools, kindergartens, hospitals and housing and utility services (more than 38,000 objects in total).

"It is this number that regional administrations and local councils have identified as critically necessary for reconstruction, so that Ukrainians can return home to the de-occupied territories," he said.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha emphasized that an active discussion on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine began at the international level, in particular during the recent conference in Lugano.

According to him, the patronage of foreign states over certain regions and cities should become an important tool for recovery.

For example, Bulgaria expressed willingness to help in the recovery of one of the southern regions of Ukraine, the United Kingdom is ready to join the reconstruction of Kyiv and the region, Greece - the reconstruction of Odesa, Spain - certain areas of the capital, Italy and Albania - the reconstruction of Irpin, the Netherlands - Kherson region, Poland - Kharkiv region, the Czech Republic - Dnipropetrovsk region, France - Chernihiv region and some cities of Kyiv region.

In addition, Azerbaijan and Morocco are considering the possibility of participating in the restoration of certain facilities in Irpin and Odesa, Turkey - in the reconstruction of Kharkiv.

Tags: #ukraine #recovery

MORE ABOUT

16:28 15.07.2022
USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

15:22 15.07.2022
Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

18:18 13.07.2022
Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

10:17 13.07.2022
There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

18:23 12.07.2022
Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

15:29 12.07.2022
Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

13:25 12.07.2022
Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

18:04 11.07.2022
Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

14:32 09.07.2022
Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

12:45 09.07.2022
Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

LATEST

Wheat harvest in 2022 expected to reach 18-19 mln tonnes – Agrarian Minister

Canada imposes additional restrictions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical, manufacturing industries

Shmyhal invites USAID to join co-financing grants to support businesses in Ukraine

IMF expects Ukraine to continue accurately servicing its debt

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Main result of Lugano conference was to bring together countries and institutions to help Ukraine – EU Ambassador

DCH states complete destruction of its four facilities in Kharkiv region

State should assist Ukrainian business in de-Russification - Business Ombudsman

Business Ombudsman expects Ukraine Recovery Plan to focus more on creating favorable business environment

Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

AD
AD
AD
AD