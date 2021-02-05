Economy

19:07 05.02.2021

Number of business complaints about non-enforcement of court decisions growing every year – business ombudsman


The number of business complaints about non-enforcement of court decisions is growing every year, Business Ombudsman Marcin Święcicki has said.

"Unfortunately, the number of complaints about non-enforcement of court decisions is increasing every year. Last year there were already 200, earlier it was 100-150 complaints a year or even less. Therefore, we have prepared a report on enforcement of court decisions," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"For example, there are about 12 moratoriums that release the debtor from paying his debt. They release some state-owned enterprises that do not have the money to pay this debt," he said.

This situation negatively affects the business climate, the business ombudsman said.

"If the problem is financial, it can be rescheduled for several years, but it must be solved. In a country where there is the rule of law, there can be no moratorium that allows you not to pay debts. Maybe it is worth compromising, deciding if this debtor is bankrupt and cannot pay. However, this is a serious problem," Święcicki said.

