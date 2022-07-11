Economy

17:53 11.07.2022

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

2 min read
Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov has announced that his investment company SCM will exit its media business and surrender for the benefit of the state all Ukrainian media licenses due to entering into force of the anti-oligarch law.

"I made an involuntary decision that my investment company SCM will exit its media business. This week Media Group Ukraine will surrender for the benefit of the State all Ukrainian licenses of our television channels for terrestrial and satellite broadcasting, as well as print media licenses. We shall also cease operations of MGU's [Media Group Ukraine] online media," he said in a statement posted on SCM's website on Monday.

This decision is driven by entering into force of the law of Ukraine on preventing threats to national security associated with excessive influence by persons who wield significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs), according to the statement.

"Being the largest private investor in the Ukrainian economy, I have repeatedly stated that I have never been and am not going to be an oligarch. A short six-month term provided for by the Law for the sale of media assets, coupled with the Russian military aggression against Ukraine make it impossible for SCM to sell its media business on market terms," the businessman said.

Akhmetov also said that the MGU was set up in 2000 and the total amount of investment in this media business exceeded $1.5 billion.

"However, the most valuable investment is that of each of 4,000 journalists and employees of our media team. Owing to your great work, Ukraine and Ukraine 24 became the top Ukrainian TV channels ranked by share of viewing, and millions of football fans had gathered before TV screens to watch our Football channels. This is why the decision to exit media business is so hard for me. I want to thank everyone for our joint efforts and our common success," Akhmetov said.

Tags: #akhmetov #media

MORE ABOUT

12:21 11.07.2022
SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

14:19 06.06.2022
Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

Latvia bans all Russian TV channels

18:16 01.06.2022
SCM, Akhmetov Foundation, FC Shakhtar donate UAH 2.4 bln to help Ukraine and Ukrainians during war

SCM, Akhmetov Foundation, FC Shakhtar donate UAH 2.4 bln to help Ukraine and Ukrainians during war

20:00 25.05.2022
Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

20:21 17.05.2022
War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

17:06 02.05.2022
Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

18:04 12.04.2022
HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

09:09 01.04.2022
Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

18:36 31.03.2022
Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

15:56 31.03.2022
Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

LATEST

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Zelensky to Slovenian parliament: Ukrainian electricity, food exports could mitigate crisis in Europe

GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

Romania can now supply gas to Moldova and Ukraine – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

NEURC intends to cut norms for molar oxygen fraction in natural gas to develop Ukraine's biomethane market

AD
AD
AD
AD