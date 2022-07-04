Economy

17:05 04.07.2022

Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

1 min read
Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

The Lugano Declaration will be adopted at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is a framework for the long-term process of restoring Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said.

"Russia's act of aggression against Ukraine forced us to unite and resist this war with all determination and to commit ourselves to support the sovereign right of the Ukrainian people on the long road to sustainable recovery. In concrete terms, as a first step, we want to develop a framework for a long-term recovery process in the form of a final document - the Lugano Declaration," Kassis said at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine-2022 in Lugano on Monday.

He stressed that during the two days of the conference, the foundation should be laid for an effective and transparent political process that is integral to the path of reforms, a process with regulated governance principles, a process with clearly defined criteria for assistance and a division of roles between Ukraine, states, the international community, the Bretton Woods institutions, civil society and the private sector.

Tags: #ukraine #lugano

