Economy

10:43 30.06.2022

IAEA again loses connection to occupied Zaporizhia NPP, Grossi insists on urgent visit to NPP

2 min read
IAEA again loses connection to occupied Zaporizhia NPP, Grossi insists on urgent visit to NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has once again lost the remote connection to its safeguards surveillance systems installed at Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday, June 29.

"The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again – for the second time in the past month – only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission," he was quoted as saying in the agency's update on the situation in Ukraine.

The connection was lost again on June 25 "due to a disruption of the facility's communication systems."

Grossi said that a visit to Zaporizhia NPP should be organized, adding that inspectors can only carry out essential nuclear material verification work when they are at the site.

According to him, the interval of physical inventory verifications at NPPs cannot exceed a specified duration.

"This is particularly important at two of the units at Zaporichia NPP. These units have also been refuelled in recent months and a physical verification of the nuclear material therein is a safeguards pre-requisite before re-starting them," IAEA Director General said.

At the same time, the IAEA is also facing a partial loss of remote safeguards data transmission from Chornobyl NPP.

"Safeguards data from IAEA systems installed at two of the NPP's facilities are no longer being transmitted. The problem seems linked to safeguards equipment at the site, in which case IAEA technicians need to go there to restore communication," he said.

With the exception of Zaporizhia NPP, the IAEA continues to receive remote safeguards data from Ukraine's three other operational NPPs, the agency said.

Tags: #iaea

MORE ABOUT

18:44 24.06.2022
IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

IAEA sent inspectors to conduct essential verification activities at Pivdennoukrainska NPP

11:29 07.06.2022
Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

18:29 06.06.2022
IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

11:04 01.06.2022
IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

08:58 28.05.2022
IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

15:18 26.05.2022
IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

17:32 25.05.2022
Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

16:40 17.05.2022
IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

10:12 06.05.2022
IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

17:45 09.04.2022
IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

Ukraine receives from U.S. $1.3 bln grant under state budget financing package of $7.5 bln – Shmyhal

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

European partners to be found to implement 300 MW wind power project – UFuture founder Khmelnytsky

UFuture plans to invest $20 mln in creation of industrial parks in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Bucha – Vasyl Khmelnytsky

Georgia bans wheat, barley exports for a year

Metinvest counts on state support in launching economy, reducing taxes, encouraging investment – CEO

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

AD
AD
AD
AD