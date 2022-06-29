Economy

12:51 29.06.2022

Georgia bans wheat, barley exports for a year

1 min read
Georgia bans wheat, barley exports for a year

The Georgian government has decided to ban exports of wheat and barley grown in the country effective July 4 in order to avoid an increase in shortages on the domestic market, Agriculture Minister Otar Shamugia told reporters on Tuesday.

The ban will be in effect for a year, until July 4, 2023, Shamugia said.

Georgia did not export wheat in any case, but it does export barley. Up to 2,500 tonnes of this grain has been exported to Iran and Iraq since the beginning of 2022, the minister said.

Georgia has been growing about 130,000 tonnes of wheat annually in recent years, including more than 136,000 tonnes in 2021, but this only covers 15-20% of domestic demand. The country therefore imports grain, particularly wheat, from other countries, with 85-90% coming from Russia.

Due to the high duty on wheat exports from Russia, Georgia imported far less of this grain in 2021, but significantly increased imports of wheat flour.

The Agriculture Ministry expects Georgia to harvest about 60,000 tonnes of barley this year. It aims to bring the wheat harvest up to 50% of the country's needs, or about 600,000-650,000 tonnes.

Tags: #georgia #export

MORE ABOUT

10:30 21.06.2022
European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

10:22 14.06.2022
Ukraine calls on other countries to abandon export restrictions - trade representative

Ukraine calls on other countries to abandon export restrictions - trade representative

10:06 30.05.2022
UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

14:19 19.05.2022
Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

16:06 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

15:27 22.04.2022
Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

14:38 18.04.2022
VODA UA plans export expansion due to reduced demand in Ukraine

VODA UA plans export expansion due to reduced demand in Ukraine

17:29 13.04.2022
Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

09:10 31.03.2022
Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

13:34 30.03.2022
Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

European partners to be found to implement 300 MW wind power project – UFuture founder Khmelnytsky

UFuture plans to invest $20 mln in creation of industrial parks in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Bucha – Vasyl Khmelnytsky

Metinvest counts on state support in launching economy, reducing taxes, encouraging investment – CEO

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

G7 to impose embargo on Russian gold imports – Biden

Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

AD
AD
AD
AD