EIB intends to allocate EUR 2 bln to Polish state fund for assistance to refugees of Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to allocate EUR 2 billion to finance an aid fund set up by the Polish government to assist refugees from Ukraine and managed by the state-owned development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK).

"The EIB approved the first national allocation under a new financing initiative agreed last month to support investment for Ukrainian refugees by public authorities across Poland. The new EIB backed credit line for Poland follows the board's approval, on May 19, of a plan to invest EUR 4 billion in support of Ukrainian refugees to EU and other neighboring countries. The Solidarity Package for Ukraine has been prepared in cooperation with the European Commission," the bank said.

According to the Polish border agency, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 4.067 million people crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, and 2.091 million people crossed in the opposite direction.

Of almost 2 million net inflows to Poland from Ukraine, according to UN data collected from national governments, 1.152 million people registered in Poland to receive temporary protection status.