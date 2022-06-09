Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home, but the timing of their return may be delayed, as Ukraine is at war with such an enemy as Russia, therefore Ukrainian refugees need further support, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed international business with such an appeal, speaking via video link to the Yale SEO Summit on Wednesday.

"They [refugees] believe in victory and believe in return, but we are at war with Russia, and the risks that this will not end tomorrow are quite high, as it is. And people who are abroad, in other states – they need support, I speak frankly, financial support for ordinary things," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine stated that many countries that provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians have begun to reduce this support, because it is not easy for them.

"I don't blame them for anything, they have already done so much for our temporarily displaced persons. Therefore, I want you to pay attention to some very simple things: helping our people financially while they are outside the territory of our state is important," the President of Ukraine said.

As examples of such assistance, he cited temporary work, temporary studies at schools and universities, preferably offline, so that there is an opportunity to communicate and there are no psychological problems.

Zelensky stressed that he really wants all Ukrainian refugees to return home and help in the reconstruction of the country.

"But the main thing is not what I want. The main thing is what these families want. Because we have a free country, and no one will impose anything. And we definitely won't impose what conditions, how to live and when. People themselves want to return, this is very important," the President of Ukraine said.

At the Yale SEO Summit, before this question, Zelensky was told that the community of American companies would begin supporting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees abroad from June.