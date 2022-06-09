Economy

09:30 09.06.2022

Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

2 min read
Zelensky urges global business to maintain support for Ukrainian refugees if war drags on

Most Ukrainian refugees want to return home, but the timing of their return may be delayed, as Ukraine is at war with such an enemy as Russia, therefore Ukrainian refugees need further support, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed international business with such an appeal, speaking via video link to the Yale SEO Summit on Wednesday.

"They [refugees] believe in victory and believe in return, but we are at war with Russia, and the risks that this will not end tomorrow are quite high, as it is. And people who are abroad, in other states – they need support, I speak frankly, financial support for ordinary things," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine stated that many countries that provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians have begun to reduce this support, because it is not easy for them.

"I don't blame them for anything, they have already done so much for our temporarily displaced persons. Therefore, I want you to pay attention to some very simple things: helping our people financially while they are outside the territory of our state is important," the President of Ukraine said.

As examples of such assistance, he cited temporary work, temporary studies at schools and universities, preferably offline, so that there is an opportunity to communicate and there are no psychological problems.

Zelensky stressed that he really wants all Ukrainian refugees to return home and help in the reconstruction of the country.

"But the main thing is not what I want. The main thing is what these families want. Because we have a free country, and no one will impose anything. And we definitely won't impose what conditions, how to live and when. People themselves want to return, this is very important," the President of Ukraine said.

At the Yale SEO Summit, before this question, Zelensky was told that the community of American companies would begin supporting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees abroad from June.

Tags: #business #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:43 09.06.2022
Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

11:17 09.06.2022
Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

09:46 09.06.2022
Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

18:25 08.06.2022
Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

13:36 08.06.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

Zelensky, Scholz discuss strengthening defense support for Ukraine, global food security, treatment of POWs

17:24 07.06.2022
Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

10:18 07.06.2022
Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

18:27 06.06.2022
Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

Ukraine not invited to Russia-Turkey talks on grain export across Black Sea – Zelensky

18:04 06.06.2022
Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

Zelensky on end of Russia's war: They trying to push us to unfavorable result for Ukraine

18:02 06.06.2022
Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky welcomes opening of OECD regional office in Kyiv – speech at OECD conference

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

LATEST

Switch to determining VAT liabilities using cash accounting method may negatively impact decision of European Commission on Ukraine's accession to EU – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Metinvest cuts use of its facilities by over 40% due to destruction, number of restrictions caused by war – CEO

Ukrainian households to lose quarter of budget due to higher living costs, poverty may rise to 58% in 2023 - World Bank

World Bank to prepare assessment of Ukraine's losses, needs due to war by late summer

WB regional director: Possibility exists that Russia's war in Ukraine could last after 2022

Russia trying to connect Zaporizhia NPP to Russian grid, it's very dangerous – Naftogaz head

ENTSO-E agrees to gradually expand Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe – Ukrenergo

IBM winding down Russia business

Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

AD
AD
AD