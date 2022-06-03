Shmyhal urges intl companies to resume work in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Urkaine Denys Shmyhal called on international companies to resume work in Ukraine.

"I appeal to all international companies that have worked in Ukraine. Resume your work now, as most Ukrainian enterprises in safe regions did. The government will help you as much as possible," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, the cessation of work in Ukraine is sanctions against the country's economy.

"Your return will be a manifestation of true solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who today are fighting for their freedom and fighting for a peaceful future for all of Europe," he said.