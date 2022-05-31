Economy

16:23 31.05.2022

Rada backs increase in military spending by UAH 247 bln thanks to external loans in 2022

2 min read
Rada backs increase in military spending by UAH 247 bln thanks to external loans in 2022

The Verkhovna Rada has supported bill No. 7413, which provides for an increase in expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 287 billion through external loans, to UAH 2.08 trillion, including military spending by UAH 247.77 billion.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy said on his Telegram channel, 299 MPs backed the bill at the second reading, with the required 226 votes.

Spending on the Ministry of Defense is proposed to be increased by UAH 166 billion, to UAH 383 billion, including funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by UAH 102.5 billion (to UAH 202 billion). The bill provides for an increase by another UAH 76 billion in spending on the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to UAH 182.3 billion.

Spending on the National Guard will be raised by UAH 25 billion, to UAH 39.16 billion, as well as funding for the administration of the State Border Guard Service by UAH 7.9 billion, to UAH 22.77 billion, and the State Emergency Service – by UAH 13 billion, to UAH 30 billion, National Police – by UAH 28.5 billion, to UAH 65.26 billion.

In addition, the bill provides for an increase in spending on the SBU by UAH 2.78 billion, to UAH 18.9 billion, namely on the Central Office of the SBU.

According to the document, it is proposed to replenish the reserve fund by UAH 1.5 billion, provide assistance under the eSupport program by UAH 5.8 billion, and finance pensions and the Pension Fund deficit by more than UAH 20 billion.

In addition, the bill envisages the provision UAH 12.5 billion in the state budget for 2022for the targeted assistance to internally displaced persons.

Thus, the bill increases the expenditure of the state budget for 2022 to UAH 2.08 trillion (from UAH 1.79 trillion), including general fund expenditures to UAH 1.859 trillion (from UAH 1.572 trillion), and the state budget upper deficit by this year to increase to UAH 743.5 billion (from UAH 456.36 billion), the deficit of the general fund – to UAH 647.35 billion (from UAH 360.26 billion).

Tags: #budget #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 19.05.2022
Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

16:14 19.05.2022
Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

15:14 12.05.2022
Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

14:41 12.05.2022
Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

17:11 07.05.2022
Kyiv to lose third of its budget in 2022 – mayor

Kyiv to lose third of its budget in 2022 – mayor

17:32 03.05.2022
Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

16:21 03.05.2022
Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism

19:42 02.05.2022
State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

14:44 21.04.2022
Rada expands state budget deficit by UAH 200 bln to increase spending of reserve fund – MP

Rada expands state budget deficit by UAH 200 bln to increase spending of reserve fund – MP

15:29 06.04.2022
Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet transfers previously seized assets of regional gas companies to Chornomornaftogaz

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

A-95 director predicts decline in fuel prices with gradual filling of market

Naftogaz expects 3-6% decrease in gas production in 2022 – company head

Govt and Naftogaz will keep tariffs for public at expense of budget special fund filled with donors - Vitrenko

LATEST

Corum Group produces roadheader at new site in Dnipropetrovsk region for first time

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

Ukrainian Universal Exchange allows rent or joint operation of its new electronic trading system - director

Cabinet transfers previously seized assets of regional gas companies to Chornomornaftogaz

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

A-95 director predicts decline in fuel prices with gradual filling of market

Another strike on bridge across Dniester estuary is demonstration of position on food security by Russia – trade representative

Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

Kharkiv CHPP-5 stops operations, preserves equipment due to rising gas tariffs

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD