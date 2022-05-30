Economy

13:03 30.05.2022

Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

1 min read
Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

The reason for the food crisis in the world is the blocking of ports by Russia, and not the sanctions policy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"While the war in Ukraine is continuing it's impossible to stop the sanctions, because sanctions stop fulfilling the Russian budget, from which the Russian Federation finances terrorism and war atrocities here in Ukraine," Shmyhal said in an interview with Canadian CTV News.

According to the prime minister, the real reason for the food crisis in the world is the blocking of ports by Russia and waging war in Ukraine, and not the sanctions policy.

He said that if Ukraine simply opens seaports, the aggressor will use them to attack Ukrainian cities, in particular Odesa.

In this regard, Ukraine calls on international partners to create blue corridors in the Black Sea to unlock export opportunities.

Tags: #crisis #food
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 27.05.2022
Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

15:59 21.05.2022
Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

11:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

14:19 19.05.2022
Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

17:53 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

12:54 17.04.2022
UN warns of global food catastrophe, world famine due to Russia's blocking Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

UN warns of global food catastrophe, world famine due to Russia's blocking Ukrainian ports in Black Sea

21:02 01.04.2022
World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

21:02 01.04.2022
World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

21:07 29.03.2022
Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

20:50 25.03.2022
UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

A-95 director predicts decline in fuel prices with gradual filling of market

Naftogaz expects 3-6% decrease in gas production in 2022 – company head

Govt and Naftogaz will keep tariffs for public at expense of budget special fund filled with donors - Vitrenko

Nonresidents resume gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities – Naftogaz head

LATEST

NBU expects inflation at 17% in May – Shevchenko

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

A-95 director predicts decline in fuel prices with gradual filling of market

Another strike on bridge across Dniester estuary is demonstration of position on food security by Russia – trade representative

Kharkiv CHPP-5 stops operations, preserves equipment due to rising gas tariffs

UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

Minister of Finance calls on FATF to expel Russia from organization, put it on black list

Losses of gas distribution network operators since start of Russian aggression reach UAH 9.9 bln – RGC

Regional gas companies after compensating difference in tariffs must fully pay off their debts for gas or start bankruptcy – Naftogaz head

Energoatom launches new facilities for generation of clean electricity in Ukraine's power system

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD