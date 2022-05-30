Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

The reason for the food crisis in the world is the blocking of ports by Russia, and not the sanctions policy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"While the war in Ukraine is continuing it's impossible to stop the sanctions, because sanctions stop fulfilling the Russian budget, from which the Russian Federation finances terrorism and war atrocities here in Ukraine," Shmyhal said in an interview with Canadian CTV News.

According to the prime minister, the real reason for the food crisis in the world is the blocking of ports by Russia and waging war in Ukraine, and not the sanctions policy.

He said that if Ukraine simply opens seaports, the aggressor will use them to attack Ukrainian cities, in particular Odesa.

In this regard, Ukraine calls on international partners to create blue corridors in the Black Sea to unlock export opportunities.