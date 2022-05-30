Economy

10:06 30.05.2022

UK, partners looking for ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine

The UK is working with international partners to find ways to resume grain exports from Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, according to her, the UK was involved in "intensive work … with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine to avert a global food crisis."

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him that London would work with G7 partners to " push for urgent progress" on the issue.

During the conversation, they also agreed on the next steps to ensure "safe shipping lanes."

 

