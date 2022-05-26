EBRD provides EUR 20 mln loan to Farmak

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided JSC Farmak (Kyiv) with a loan of EUR 20 million to replenish working capital, according to a press release from the EBRD.

"The EBRD is lending EUR 20 million to a leading Ukrainian pharmaceuticals manufacturer, JSC Farmak, under its EUR 2 billion Resilience and Livelihoods Framework supporting countries affected by the war in Ukraine," the report says.

The program provides for the sustainability and preservation of livelihoods and support for countries affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to the EBRD, the total amount of the Program is EUR 2 billion.

The EBRD reports that this loan has a 5.5% first loss guarantee under the EBRD's Shareholder Special Fund Risk Sharing Programme. Thus, the total donor guarantee will cover 50% of the loan amount.