Economy

18:14 26.05.2022

EBRD provides EUR 20 mln loan to Farmak

1 min read
EBRD provides EUR 20 mln loan to Farmak

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided JSC Farmak (Kyiv) with a loan of EUR 20 million to replenish working capital, according to a press release from the EBRD.

"The EBRD is lending EUR 20 million to a leading Ukrainian pharmaceuticals manufacturer, JSC Farmak, under its EUR 2 billion Resilience and Livelihoods Framework supporting countries affected by the war in Ukraine," the report says.

The program provides for the sustainability and preservation of livelihoods and support for countries affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to the EBRD, the total amount of the Program is EUR 2 billion.

The EBRD reports that this loan has a 5.5% first loss guarantee under the EBRD's Shareholder Special Fund Risk Sharing Programme. Thus, the total donor guarantee will cover 50% of the loan amount.

Tags: #ebrd #farmak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:45 25.05.2022
EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

16:17 27.04.2022
EBRD expands trade facilitation financing to EUR 330 mln

EBRD expands trade facilitation financing to EUR 330 mln

18:18 07.04.2022
Belarus to settle with World Bank, EBRD, NIB in Belarusian rubles - resolution

Belarus to settle with World Bank, EBRD, NIB in Belarusian rubles - resolution

20:51 04.04.2022
EBRD decision to deprive companies in Belarus, Russia of number of resources

EBRD decision to deprive companies in Belarus, Russia of number of resources

14:00 04.04.2022
EBRD closes access of Russia, Belarus to bank's resources

EBRD closes access of Russia, Belarus to bank's resources

09:05 29.03.2022
EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

16:21 09.03.2022
EBRD initiates package of measures to support Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

EBRD initiates package of measures to support Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

15:19 04.03.2022
EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

EBRD could allocate $50 mln for Horizon Capital's new fund

16:34 03.03.2022
President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

President creates delegations to sign documents with EU, IBRD on financial support to Ukraine

15:55 01.03.2022
EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

EBRD considers emergency financing package to support Ukraine, deprives Russia of access to its resources

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine reliable transit country for energy to Europe, but interested in blocking any financial flows for Russia – Zerkal

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

Ukraine Reconstruction Forum held in London on May 26-27

NBU will keep current fixed exchange rate for now

Situation with external financing definitely improves, task to make it rhythmic – representative of Ukraine in IMF

LATEST

Auchan imports salt from Europe, promises to provide season for preserving vegetables

Ukraine reliable transit country for energy to Europe, but interested in blocking any financial flows for Russia – Zerkal

Ukrainian producers of animal products have joined forces with Pet Alliance to increase exports

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

Ukraine Reconstruction Forum held in London on May 26-27

Ukraine receives emergency power equipment from 13 European countries through Energy Community Secretariat

NBU will keep current fixed exchange rate for now

Situation with external financing definitely improves, task to make it rhythmic – representative of Ukraine in IMF

Concorde Capital head Mazepa says war could last till late 2023

Akhmetov believes in Ukraine's victory with Crimea and Donbas

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD