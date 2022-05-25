Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

The Ukrainian authorities are planning to present a draft of the Ukraine Recovery Plan at the reconstruction conference in Lugano to be held early July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine expects the restoration conference to become a powerful driver and political platform for the implementation of further steps towards the restoration and development of Ukraine, the peaceful future of our state and the stability of the democratic world," the press service of the government said, citing Shmyhal after a press conference with President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

According to him, the Ukraine Reform Conference, which will be held in Lugano on July 4 and July 5, was decided to devote to the restoration of Ukraine, and at the event Ukraine plans to present a draft Recovery Plan.

"The plan will include the restoration and development of infrastructure and housing, structural modernization and restarting the economy, the implementation of European standards in all areas, measures to overcome unemployment, support for vulnerable groups of the population, restoration and preservation of cultural heritage. We believe that we will receive support from the project from partners and attract new participants to the restoration of Ukraine," the head of government said.

The prime minister also called on the international community to mobilize financial assistance for the implementation of the Plan for the Recovery and Development of Ukraine, which is crucial for overcoming the consequences of the war and avoiding a large-scale social and economic crisis.