Economy

20:56 24.05.2022

Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

2 min read
Ukraine to receive up to $2 bln from intl partners in May, with necessary $5 bln – Finance Minister

Ukraine will receive up to $2 billion from international partners in May 2022, with \required $5 billion monthly, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"In May, we will not have this amount [$5 billion]. At the moment, we have received only $1.2 billion. By the end of this month, we expect to receive up to $2 billion, but not $5 billion," he said during an online discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

In part, the Ministry of Finance can close the liquidity problem through war bonds, but the ministry can raise up to $1 billion per month through this instrument. Also, the National Bank is trying to support the government at such a historical moment, which is absolutely consistent with international partners, Marchenko explained.

"We do not use this tool [financing of the National Bank] as a key one. But when we see problems with liquidity in the treasury account, we come to the central bank," the minister explained.

As Finance Minister Marchenko and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported, Ukraine needs at least $5 billion a month to cover the operational needs of the budget. They called on the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with emergency funding. At the same time, in March, international support for Ukraine amounted to $3 billion, and in April – $1.7 billion.

Tags: #ukraine #finance #marchenko
