Economy

14:44 23.05.2022

Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky: We hope that by conference in Lugano in July, countries, companies to form their proposals for restoration of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that by the time the international conference in Lugano (Switzerland) starts in July this year, partner countries and leading companies in the world will form their proposals for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

"I invite you to take part in reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. The scope of work is colossal. We have more than half a trillion dollars in losses, tens of thousands of objects have been destroyed. It is necessary to restore entire cities and industries. We offer a special historical and weighty recovery model, when each partner country or partner city, or partner company will have a historical opportunity to take patronage over this or that region of Ukraine, city or community, or industry," Zelensky said at the World Economic forum in Davos. He noted that the UK, Denmark, the EU and other leading international actors have already chosen specific directions for patronage in the reconstruction of the country.

"Thanks to this model of relations, the post-war recovery can become fast, efficient and of high quality. This will not only attract the world's best specialists, but will also become the greatest opportunity for an economic leap after the Second World War," he said.

"I hope that by the start of the international conference in Lugano this July, dedicated to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, all our partner states and most of the world's leading companies will form their proposal packages," Zelensky said.

