Economy

17:46 19.05.2022

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine needs at least $15 billion over the next three months to cover the operational needs of the budget, and calls on the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with urgent funding.

"The aggressor is trying to create a food crisis by infringing on the possibilities of Ukrainian exports. It provokes a migration crisis, forcing millions of Ukrainians to seek asylum in European countries. It uses energy resources as a hybrid weapon, which is already leading to a sharp increase in inflation in the world," the press service of the government quotes Shmyhal as saying after a speech at a session with the participation of finance ministers of the G7 countries.

The Prime Minister cited data from the International Monetary Fund, which predicts a decline in economic growth this year for 143 countries, which account for 86% of world GDP.

"Global growth, according to the IMF, will slow from about 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. The head of government said that all these are the consequences of the war unleashed by Russia," the message says.

Shmyhal said that Ukrainian banking and energy system is stable, and the tax and credit incentives introduced by the government have allowed some businesses to resume their work.

At the same time, according to the Prime Minister, the monthly deficit of the Ukrainian budget is about $5 billion, so financial support is very important for Ukraine.

"Today we call on the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with urgent funding for the operational needs of the budget. We need at least $15 billion over the next three months to cover these needs. For us, this is as important as the weapons that you provide to fight Russian aggression," the head of government said.

Tags: #budget #shmyhal
