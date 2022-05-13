Economy

16:07 13.05.2022

Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

Micro and small-sized enterprises in nine regions of Ukraine affected by Russian military aggression can apply for micro-grants in the amount of UAH 125,000 (EUR 4,000) through the Diia government portal, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of Ukrainian enterprises were forced to stop their work or reduce their activities at times. Therefore, to financially help small business owners who have suffered from Russia's armed aggression, we are launching grants on the Diia portal," the ministry said.

According to the report, enterprises that:

- registered no later than December 31, 2021 in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kyiv regions;

- temporarily moved out of these areas;

- suffered as a result of hostilities, but continue to work and can confirm this.

Priority in the selection is given to companies that produce vital goods for Ukrainians and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The selection of applications will be handled by a commission of independent business experts.

It is also reported that the grants became available thanks to funding from the European Union and the German government under the technical support program EU4Business: SME Competitiveness and Internationalization, which is implemented in Ukraine by the German federal company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, (GIZ) GmbH.

The initiators of the program are the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Economy, the Entrepreneurship Promotion Office and Diia Business. The implementing partner of the program is the East Europe Foundation.

