Economy

14:00 05.05.2022

Founder of Firefly Aerospace Polyakov ready to invest in Ukraine's military technologies

2 min read
Founder of Firefly Aerospace Polyakov ready to invest in Ukraine's military technologies

Founder of Firefly Aerospace Max Polyakov announced his readiness to invest in military and intelligence technologies in Ukraine.

In his opinion, Ukraine should intensify the development of its own technologies that would enhance the country's security.

"I am ready to invest in military and intelligence technologies aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security," Polyakov is quoted in a message from EOS (part of the investment portfolio of Noosphere Ventures).

In addition, the businessman expressed confidence that Ukraine should not depend on the delays of international partners or many months of concluding contracts with foreign companies – on the contrary, the country needs to independently create modern weapons.

As reported, in early March 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, together with EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), called on international companies and organizations involved in remote sensing of the Earth to provide Ukraine with data from SAR satellites to track the movement of enemy troops.

Noosphere Ventures is owned by Ukrainian-born and British citizen Max Polyakov. Previously, his stake in Firefly (Cedar Park, Texas, the USA), which develops a line of launch vehicles and spacecraft of small and medium payloads, was more than 50% of the company's shares.

However, under pressure from the U.S. government, Polyakov agreed to sell his stake in the rocket company Firefly Aerospace.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

EU set to de-SWIFT Sberbank, another 2 Russian banks as part of additional sanctions – European Commission president

State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

LATEST

Zaporizhia TPP located in occupied Enerhodar stops operation due to lack of coal – mayor

Vinnytsia-based Avis starts production of sunflower oil in PET containers after 7-year break – dpty mayor

French chain of sports stores Decathlon resumes work in Ukraine

Suppliers to not be able to comply with new PSO in gas market – profile association

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

Insurers of Ukraine from May 10 intend to cancel 50% discounts on short-term Green Card policies for passenger cars

EU set to de-SWIFT Sberbank, another 2 Russian banks as part of additional sanctions – European Commission president

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD