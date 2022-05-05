Founder of Firefly Aerospace Polyakov ready to invest in Ukraine's military technologies

Founder of Firefly Aerospace Max Polyakov announced his readiness to invest in military and intelligence technologies in Ukraine.

In his opinion, Ukraine should intensify the development of its own technologies that would enhance the country's security.

"I am ready to invest in military and intelligence technologies aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security," Polyakov is quoted in a message from EOS (part of the investment portfolio of Noosphere Ventures).

In addition, the businessman expressed confidence that Ukraine should not depend on the delays of international partners or many months of concluding contracts with foreign companies – on the contrary, the country needs to independently create modern weapons.

As reported, in early March 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, together with EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), called on international companies and organizations involved in remote sensing of the Earth to provide Ukraine with data from SAR satellites to track the movement of enemy troops.

Noosphere Ventures is owned by Ukrainian-born and British citizen Max Polyakov. Previously, his stake in Firefly (Cedar Park, Texas, the USA), which develops a line of launch vehicles and spacecraft of small and medium payloads, was more than 50% of the company's shares.

However, under pressure from the U.S. government, Polyakov agreed to sell his stake in the rocket company Firefly Aerospace.