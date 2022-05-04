Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on international business to provide direct aid to Ukraine through the instrument of war bonds or accounts in the National Bank.

"Many of your board member companies have made contributions to UNICEF, the Red Cross and other international organizations," he said, speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit Tuesday night.

"I am grateful for this, but unfortunately, most of these funds have not reached Ukrainian citizens and our state. We need direct aid through the instrument of war bonds or to an account in our Central Bank, through which we help our citizens," he said, adding, "By helping us, you are helping yourself, because this aid is provided for the sake of stability and freedom."

Zelensky also urged businesses to open representative offices, subdivisions, production facilities, companies, offices, and branches in Ukraine. "In our country you will get access not only to our market, but also to the market of the European Union," the head of state said. He reminded that Ukraine had already received a decision from the EU that all duties for Ukrainian exports to the EU would be removed.