About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

Starlink's satellite Internet in Ukraine has about 150,000 active users every day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said, citing data from Apptopia.

"Now Starlink terminals work for social infrastructure facilities – these are schools, hospitals, village councils, fire stations. After the liberation of the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, operators began to restore communication using Starlink," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, there are villages in these regions where 10 km of cable was destroyed by shelling.

"Thanks to one Starlink station, the provider was able to quickly restore access to the Internet. This is a unique experience of using Starlink, which has never happened before in the world," the minister stated.

As reported, in addition to Starlink satellite Internet stations, head of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk also donated Tesla Powerwall solar panels to Ukraine.

Earlier, a representative office of Elon Musk's SpaceX company, Starlink Ukraine, was registered in Ukraine.

As reported, Starlink became active on the territory of Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services on the initiative of the State Special Communications Service, on April 20, decided to allow the use of Starlink satellite terminals by everyone for the period of martial law.

Starlink is a global satellite system for Internet access in remote corners of the Earth.