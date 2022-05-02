Economy

17:49 02.05.2022

About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

2 min read
About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

Starlink's satellite Internet in Ukraine has about 150,000 active users every day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said, citing data from Apptopia.

"Now Starlink terminals work for social infrastructure facilities – these are schools, hospitals, village councils, fire stations. After the liberation of the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, operators began to restore communication using Starlink," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, there are villages in these regions where 10 km of cable was destroyed by shelling.

"Thanks to one Starlink station, the provider was able to quickly restore access to the Internet. This is a unique experience of using Starlink, which has never happened before in the world," the minister stated.

As reported, in addition to Starlink satellite Internet stations, head of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk also donated Tesla Powerwall solar panels to Ukraine.

Earlier, a representative office of Elon Musk's SpaceX company, Starlink Ukraine, was registered in Ukraine.

As reported, Starlink became active on the territory of Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services on the initiative of the State Special Communications Service, on April 20, decided to allow the use of Starlink satellite terminals by everyone for the period of martial law.

Starlink is a global satellite system for Internet access in remote corners of the Earth.

Tags: #starlink #fedorov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 19.04.2022
Starlink intends to open representative office in Ukraine – Ukrainian minister

Starlink intends to open representative office in Ukraine – Ukrainian minister

17:38 13.04.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

18:39 17.03.2022
Elon Musk's Starlink becomes most downloaded app in Ukraine – Fedorov

Elon Musk's Starlink becomes most downloaded app in Ukraine – Fedorov

11:02 16.03.2022
Another batch of Starlink equipment delivered to Ukraine – Fedorov

Another batch of Starlink equipment delivered to Ukraine – Fedorov

11:41 10.03.2022
Second batch of Starlink equipment, batteries, generators from SpaceX delivered to Ukraine

Second batch of Starlink equipment, batteries, generators from SpaceX delivered to Ukraine

21:20 05.03.2022
Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

11:03 04.03.2022
Another batch of Starlink equipment to be delivered to Ukraine – Fedorov

Another batch of Starlink equipment to be delivered to Ukraine – Fedorov

14:45 01.03.2022
Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

23:02 28.02.2022
Starlink stations brought to Ukraine – Fedorov

Starlink stations brought to Ukraine – Fedorov

18:34 28.02.2022
Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

LATEST

Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson closed until control restored

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

BES seizes UAH 470 mln of Russian oligarch in Alfa-Bank

Ukraine starts denunciation of Double Taxation Agreement with Russia – Finance Ministry

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

Henkel resumes production in Ukraine at two plants

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD