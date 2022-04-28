Antimonopoly Committee orders Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities to cancel admission of Swiss Stadler to purchase of 18 trams for Dnipro, Kryvy Rih

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has ordered the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration to cancel the decision to admit the Swiss Stadler Bussnang AG to bidding for the purchase of 18 low-floor trams worth UAH 1.2 billion for the cities of Dnirpo and Kryvy Rih.

According to the information published in ProZorro on April 26, the AMCU made the decision following the results of consideration of a complaint of Tatra-Yug LLC (Odesa) against the decision of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration to admit Stadler to the auction (after the decision of the AMCU), the application of which was initially rejected by the customer.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found justified the arguments given by Tatra-Yug about the violation of the procurement procedure by the customer.

As reported, Tatra-Yug LLC (Odesa), which produces trams in Dnipro at the facilities of Pivdenmash (Yuzhmash) Production Association, and UKCP-Ukraine Trade House LLC, originally a dealer of the Russian tram manufacturer Ust-Katav Car-building Plant, were admitted to participate in the tender.

Meanwhile, Stadler's tender offer was rejected by the customer due to non-compliance with the terms of the tender documentation. Stadler appealed this decision to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, which on January 31, 2022 ordered the bidder to cancel its decision.

However, Tatra-Yug considered the decision to admit the Swiss company to the auction unreasonable and illegal, contrary to the law on public procurement, and filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine with a request to cancel the customer's decision to admit Stadler to the auction. On February 9, the AMCU accepted it for consideration, and then twice postponed its consideration.

Under the terms of the tender, trams with a length of at least 27 meters shall be produced in 2021, designed for at least 200 passengers (including 50 seats), adapted for the transport of passengers with disabilities, have air conditioning in the driver's cab and passenger units. The car shall have an autonomous run of at least 150 m at a rated load on a horizontal curved section with a radius of 20 meters.

By a resolution dated June 9, 2021, the Government of Ukraine allocated UAH 1.2 billion of subvention from the State Budget Road Fund for the purchase of new trams for Dnipro and Kryvy Rih.

On March 3, 2022, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine announced that, for the period of martial law, it had suspended consideration of complaints about violations of legislation in the field of public procurement, decisions on which had not been made as of February 25, 2022, and posting decisions regarding such complaints in the electronic system.

Stadler trams are manufactured, in particular, at CJSC Stadler Minsk in Belarus.