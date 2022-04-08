Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the Russian Federation Mykhailo Podoliak has said that one barrel of Russian oil is equal to one liter of blood of a torn Ukrainian citizen, and 140 European companies remaining to work in the Russian Federation are one Buchan massacre.

"It's time to think about a new European "currency of exchange". 1 barrel of Russian oil = 1 liter of blood of a Ukrainian citizen torn to pieces. And 140 European companies still working in RF = 1 Buchan massacre. Keep adding your original "business ideas on the blood," Podoliak said on Twitter on Friday.