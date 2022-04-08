Economy

19:22 08.04.2022

Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

1 min read
Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the Russian Federation Mykhailo Podoliak has said that one barrel of Russian oil is equal to one liter of blood of a torn Ukrainian citizen, and 140 European companies remaining to work in the Russian Federation are one Buchan massacre.

"It's time to think about a new European "currency of exchange". 1 barrel of Russian oil = 1 liter of blood of a Ukrainian citizen torn to pieces. And 140 European companies still working in RF = 1 Buchan massacre. Keep adding your original "business ideas on the blood," Podoliak said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #eu #companies #podoliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:26 08.04.2022
Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

18:39 08.04.2022
Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

12:25 08.04.2022
GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

10:34 08.04.2022
European Commission head going to Kyiv

European Commission head going to Kyiv

16:11 07.04.2022
Podoliak: If Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce degree of enmity

Podoliak: If Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce degree of enmity

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

14:34 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

14:00 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

12:46 06.04.2022
Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

Von der Leyen: new sanctions package against Russia will not be our last sanctions

11:37 06.04.2022
Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

LATEST

NBU proposes to forcibly seize UAH 26 bln of assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB in favor of state

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

Russia-occupation forces destroy more than 30 gas stations in Ukraine

Energoatom refutes Russian fakes about IAEA head's visit ZNPP

Every eighth Ukrainian starts work again, third of those who left homes, plan to return soon - poll

Govt to soon formalize decision to completely stop import, export operations with Russia – Shmyhal

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Shmyhal announces three-stage plan for Ukraine's restoration U-24

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD