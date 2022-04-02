Economy

15:57 02.04.2022

Ukraine extends deadline for confirming intellectual property rights for 90 days after war

1 min read
Ukraine extends deadline for confirming intellectual property rights for 90 days after war

The terms related to the protection of intellectual property rights, as well as the procedures for acquiring these rights, are suspended for the duration of martial law, such a law On the protection of interests in the field of intellectual property during martial law (No. 7228) was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada 1 April, with 321 votes with the required minimum of 226 votes.

"The opportunity has been offered for authorized persons to submit documents (applications, petitions, objections, responses, etc.), the provision of which is required by special laws in the field of intellectual property and other by-laws, within 90 days from the date of the lifting of martial law, without paying a fee for extension or renewal of the relevant deadlines," the explanatory note to the document says.

The law itself states that proprietary intellectual property rights that expire during martial law remain in effect until the day following the day martial law is lifted.

"Stopping the flow of deadlines for taking actions related to the protection of intellectual property rights, as well as the deadlines for procedures for obtaining these rights, does not terminate the force of intellectual property rights," the adopted document says.

Tags: #ukraine #war #intellectual_property #patent #delay
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:20 02.04.2022
Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

Italy ready to become guarantor for Ukraine – FM

18:02 02.04.2022
Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

18:01 02.04.2022
Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

Russian occupants hit Balakliya district hospital, patients, staff need immediate evacuation - Synehubov

17:56 02.04.2022
Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

17:22 02.04.2022
Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

16:43 02.04.2022
Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

14:58 02.04.2022
As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

09:44 02.04.2022
Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

21:02 01.04.2022
World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

20:47 01.04.2022
Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

Rada at first reading backs 50% increase in some taxes for intl companies refused to leave Russian market – MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

World Bank concerned about food situation in MENA because of war in Ukraine

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

LATEST

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

At least $10 bln needed to restore Mariupol – city council

Rauta presents master plan options for prefabricated camps for migrants

All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

IAEA has no decision on withdrawal of Russian troops from seized NPPs

Since start of war, 67 ambulances come under fire – Health Ministry

Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD