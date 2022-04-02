Ukraine extends deadline for confirming intellectual property rights for 90 days after war

The terms related to the protection of intellectual property rights, as well as the procedures for acquiring these rights, are suspended for the duration of martial law, such a law On the protection of interests in the field of intellectual property during martial law (No. 7228) was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada 1 April, with 321 votes with the required minimum of 226 votes.

"The opportunity has been offered for authorized persons to submit documents (applications, petitions, objections, responses, etc.), the provision of which is required by special laws in the field of intellectual property and other by-laws, within 90 days from the date of the lifting of martial law, without paying a fee for extension or renewal of the relevant deadlines," the explanatory note to the document says.

The law itself states that proprietary intellectual property rights that expire during martial law remain in effect until the day following the day martial law is lifted.

"Stopping the flow of deadlines for taking actions related to the protection of intellectual property rights, as well as the deadlines for procedures for obtaining these rights, does not terminate the force of intellectual property rights," the adopted document says.