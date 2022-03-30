Economy

17:43 30.03.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia asks investors and partners for financial support


JSC Ukrzaliznytsia turned to partners and financial donors with a request to provide non-refundable financial assistance for the company's work in the conditions of war.

According to the company's website, the funds will be used to continue evacuation and provide shelters to the civilian population, to help the company's employees affected by military aggression, as well as to support the company's activities during the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Against the backdrop of open military aggression against Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, which is now unfolding, Ukrzaliznytsia continues its work. The main priority today is to ensure the safety of the civilian population and its transportation to safer regions, to protect the life and health of workers. The Ukrainian Railways continues its activities, being at the forefront of humanitarian, evacuation and economic support for Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

In addition, the company continues at its own expense to evacuate civilians from regions under shelling by Russian invaders. Thus, since the beginning of the war, more than 3 million people have already been evacuated to safer regions. In addition, cargo transportation is carried out to meet the needs of the state and business.

In addition, the company notes that Ukrzaliznytsia constantly records the facts of the destruction of the railway infrastructure and rolling stock. Risking their lives, railway workers are trying to quickly restore damaged equipment and tracks in order to ensure the continuous transportation of passengers and goods. Unfortunately, there are injuries and deaths of workers, members of their families, as well as the destruction of their homes as a result of attacks by the Russian military.

“Railroad workers are confident that the current situation will not stop Ukrzaliznytsia, but, on the contrary, will lead it to a new stage of growth and modernization. Therefore, the company seeks to continue the dialogue with its partners as soon as possible and at this difficult time highly appreciates financial donors, investors and partners who support Ukrzaliznytsia and provide irrevocable financial assistance," the company's website says.

