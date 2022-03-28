Azerbaijan ready to provide Ukraine with fuel for sowing campaign – Zelensky

Azerbaijan is ready to provide Ukraine with fuel for the sowing season, for which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Informed about new strikes at the civilian population. The urgent necessity for green corridors was discussed. Thanked for the humanitarian aid and readiness to provide fuel for sowing," Zelensky said on Twitter.