Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

Ukrenergo resumes daily auctions for the purchase of interstate sections for the export of electricity to Poland, the company said.

"Daily auctions for the distribution of interstate cross-sections for the export of electricity to Poland are being resumed," Ukrenergo said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to it, the first auction will take place today, March 28, with delivery on March 30.

The volume of the section put up for auction is 210 MW per hour.

"This is the first auction after the unification of the energy system of Ukraine with the energy grid of continental Europe ENTSO-E. The start of electricity exports will allow Ukraine to receive additional resources for the renewal and development of energy infrastructure in the conditions of war," the company said, adding that the resumption of export-import operations is one of its main tasks in the framework of further integration.

Ukrenergo specified that the total transmission capacity between Ukraine and ENTSO-E is up to 2,000 MW and will have a direct economic effect for the country of several billion dollars a year.