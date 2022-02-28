Economy

18:15 28.02.2022

Ukraine's PM thanks Dombrovskis for his efforts to support Ukraine's economy, security during wa

Ukraine's PM thanks Dombrovskis for his efforts to support Ukraine's economy, security during wa

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for his efforts to support the Ukrainian economy and security during the war.

'Valdis Dombrovskis your efforts in assisting Ukrainian economy and security means a lot to Ukraine, especially in times of war. Thanks! Ukrainians continue to fight for their European country and will never forget your support!" Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on Monday.

