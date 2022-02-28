Economy

17:38 28.02.2022

Podoliak: Russia's aggression against Ukraine is collapse of ruble, closed sky for Russian aircraft

1 min read
Russia's aggression against Ukraine has resulted in large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation, said adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the collapse of systemic banks and the ruble, disconnection from SWIFT, sectoral sanctions against leading companies, restrictions on the import of high-tech products to Russia, closed skies for Russian aircraft, blocking the aviation industry, the straits closed by Turkey, Germany's decision to abandon Russian gas as soon as possible, the readiness of the European Union to provide weapons to Ukraine, the exclusion of Russia from global sports, as well as the search and blocking of the assets of all Russian tops who are under sanctions," Podoliak said on Twitter on Monday.

