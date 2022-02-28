NBU governor calls on Asian countries to impose sanctions on Russia
Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko called on Asian countries to impose economic and financial sanctions similar to those of the United States and the European Union.
"Asian countries should impose economic and financial sanctions similar to those imposed by the United States and the European Union," he said in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
According to him, the imposition of sanctions by Asian countries will help increase pressure on Putin.