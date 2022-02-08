Economy

10:23 08.02.2022

Shmyhal: We hope for further support from Germany

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed defense, energy security and economic issues with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the government portal said.

"Ukraine is consolidating its main international partners as much as possible. We look forward to the continued support of our state and the strong and firm position of Berlin," Shmyhal said.

He noted the importance of countering hybrid threats from Russia and recalled that Nord Stream 2 could be used as an energy weapon against Europe.

Shmyhal said that despite Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to implement reforms and thanked Germany for its support in this direction, in particular in the implementation of the decentralization reform and in facilitating the implementation of projects to transform coal regions.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Germany on the start of the G7 presidency and expressed hope that support for Ukraine would continue. Schmyhal focused on involving German investors to the implementation of joint projects, in particular, in the mining sector.

In conclusion, Shmyhal said that European and Euro-Atlantic integration remain the same course for the government of Ukraine.

Tags: #germany #shmyhal
