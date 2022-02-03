Economy

18:55 03.02.2022

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement to expand the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today we've paid special attention to cooperation in the aviation and defense industries. This is one of the locomotives of our strategic partnership. Our goal is the implementation of specific projects to create joint ventures, exchange of experience, exchange of technologies. An agreement has been signed today that will expand the production of unmanned aerial vehicles," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv.

As reported, Oleksiy Arestovych, the speaker of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas, in December 2021 announced that the Ukrainian-Turkish plant, which is being built in the town of Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, will produce reactive heavy drones of the ANKA type - the next generation of drones after Bayraktar, as well as promising Ukrainian drones.

"In particular, we can talk about jet drones, which are interceptors. That is, they are capable of operating against air targets, against other drones. Even against manned aircraft. They will have Ukrainian engines and the rest of Turkish avionics: a hull, etc.," he said.

According to Arestovych, the plant in Vasylkiv should already produce the first products at the end of 2022.

Tags: #ukraine #turkey #drones
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 03.02.2022
Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

18:41 03.02.2022
FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

18:27 03.02.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

16:40 03.02.2022
EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

14:42 02.02.2022
Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

12:14 02.02.2022
Ukraine, Netherlands organize business missions - Shmyhal

Ukraine, Netherlands organize business missions - Shmyhal

09:23 02.02.2022
Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

19:08 01.02.2022
Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

15:24 01.02.2022
PGNiG, ERU sign contract for supply of American LNG to Ukraine

PGNiG, ERU sign contract for supply of American LNG to Ukraine

12:33 01.02.2022
Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

LATEST

AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

Market situation for thermal generation complicated, requires intervention – Donbasenergo top manager

Energoatom, OCNI sign memo of cooperation

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Zelensky: economy stabilizing, budget revenues in Jan overfulfilled by UAH 7 bln

Ukraine begins importing gas from Hungary

Metinvest increases tax payments by 2.4 times in 2021

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD