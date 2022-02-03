Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement to expand the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today we've paid special attention to cooperation in the aviation and defense industries. This is one of the locomotives of our strategic partnership. Our goal is the implementation of specific projects to create joint ventures, exchange of experience, exchange of technologies. An agreement has been signed today that will expand the production of unmanned aerial vehicles," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv.

As reported, Oleksiy Arestovych, the speaker of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas, in December 2021 announced that the Ukrainian-Turkish plant, which is being built in the town of Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, will produce reactive heavy drones of the ANKA type - the next generation of drones after Bayraktar, as well as promising Ukrainian drones.

"In particular, we can talk about jet drones, which are interceptors. That is, they are capable of operating against air targets, against other drones. Even against manned aircraft. They will have Ukrainian engines and the rest of Turkish avionics: a hull, etc.," he said.

According to Arestovych, the plant in Vasylkiv should already produce the first products at the end of 2022.