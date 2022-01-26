Economy

17:32 26.01.2022

Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

1 min read
Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announces the possibility of signing an Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of industrial products (ACAA) with the European Union, the so-called "industrial visa-free travel" until the end of 2022.

"The interaction of the parties in the framework of the preliminary assessment and regular reports on the implementation of the recommendations provided give us reason to hope for the signing of the ACAA Agreement by the end of 2022," Shmyhal said at a meeting of the Commission on Coordinating the Implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Wednesday.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine expects to join the joint EU transit procedure also in 2022.

In addition, among the priorities of the government is the conclusion of an agreement with the EU on the liberalization of international transit freight traffic.

Tags: #acaa #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:38 25.01.2022
Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

16:12 13.01.2022
Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

16:48 22.12.2021
President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

17:28 17.12.2021
First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

16:56 14.12.2021
Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

15:21 08.12.2021
PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

12:33 25.11.2021
Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

09:38 12.11.2021
No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

15:41 01.11.2021
PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Ukrainian delegation to discuss economic cooperation with France in Paris

Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD