Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announces the possibility of signing an Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of industrial products (ACAA) with the European Union, the so-called "industrial visa-free travel" until the end of 2022.

"The interaction of the parties in the framework of the preliminary assessment and regular reports on the implementation of the recommendations provided give us reason to hope for the signing of the ACAA Agreement by the end of 2022," Shmyhal said at a meeting of the Commission on Coordinating the Implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Wednesday.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine expects to join the joint EU transit procedure also in 2022.

In addition, among the priorities of the government is the conclusion of an agreement with the EU on the liberalization of international transit freight traffic.