Economy

10:17 20.01.2022

Ukrnafta to try again to gather shareholders on Feb 17 with proposal to transfer oil assets to 100% subsidiary

PJSC Ukrnafta announced an extraordinary meeting of shareholders on February 17, 2022.

According to an agenda published on Monday, January 17, shareholders will again be asked to consider the issue of transferring property to the charter capital of Nafta-Aktyv LLC, in which Ukrnafta is a 100% owner.

As reported, the two previous meetings, scheduled for November 30 and December 23, 2021, did not take place due to the lack of a quorum. At these meetings, it was also planned to consider the issue of unbundling Ukrnafta's assets between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and minority shareholders – Ihor Kolomoisky and his partners.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in the country. NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 50% plus one share in Ukrnafta, and a group of companies associated with the former shareholders of PrivatBank – about 42% of the shares.

