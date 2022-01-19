Ukrainian PM: More than half of heating season is over, stocks are sufficient

Ukraine has passed more than half of the 2021/2022 heating season, having provided the energy system with sufficient reserves, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"More than half of the heating season is over. The energy system is working stably, despite the pessimistic and sometimes panicky statements of some politicians. Coal stocks continue to grow and have already exceeded last year's amount at this time. We have sufficient power capacity at nuclear, thermal, and hydroelectric power plants," the prime minister said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"This includes both coal and gas," he said.

At the same time, Shmyhal said that amid the energy crisis in Europe, "which is fueled by the Russian Federation," the government is closely monitoring the situation and quickly responding to all challenges to pass the heating season calmly.

He appealed to the Ministry of Energy with a request to continue communication regarding the autumn-winter period and the stability of the energy system.

As of January 18, 2021, Ukraine's underground gas storage (UGS) facilities had 12.219 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Coal stocks in the warehouses of thermal power plants of generating companies in Ukraine as of the morning of January 19, 2022 reached 679,900 tonnes.