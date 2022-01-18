Economy

18:17 18.01.2022

Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

1 min read
JSC Ukrposhta has applied to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for permission to buy Alpari Bank, owned by UAE citizen Bakhtari Hedayat-Allah.

"[The committee on January 19 will consider the case] on the provision of preliminary conclusions on the need or absence of the need to obtain permission for concentration through the acquisition of shares of JSC Alpari Bank by JSC Ukrposhta, granting an excess of 50% of the votes in the supreme management body of the company," the committee said.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as of January 1, 2021, the sole shareholder of Alpari Bank was a UAE citizen Bakhtari Hedayat-Allah.

According to the NBU, as of September 1, 2021, the bank ranked 72nd in terms of total assets (UAH 268.9 million) among 72 banks operating in the country.

