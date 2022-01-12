Economy

12:14 12.01.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021, according to operational data, received UAH 457 million of net profit against a loss of UAH 11.9 billion a year earlier, Board Chairman of the company Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

"We calculated the financial result for 2021. According to operational data, we have a net profit of UAH 457 million! Let me remind you that 2020 showed UAH 11.9 billion of loss. The first six months of 2021 gave UAH 1.4 billion of loss. Our team received Ukrzaliznytsia in this state last summer," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Kamyshin said that an increase in freight traffic, an increase in the tariff for freight transportation, the distribution of wagons through auctions, savings on the purchase of electricity through intermediaries – directly from Energoatom, and savings on all purchases played a positive role. The rise in prices for energy resources (diesel fuel, gas) and an increase in wages by 10% from December 1 played negative role.

"Personally, I do not consider high profit to be the ultimate measure of Ukrzaliznytsia's success. The company has many problems accumulated, the main reason for which is systemic long-term underfunding. But Ukrzaliznytsia cannot be unprofitable," he added.

According to the data on the company's website, at the end of last year, Ukrzaliznytsia saw net income from sales in the amount of UAH 86.6 billion, which is 15% higher than in 2020. Revenue from freight traffic, in particular, grew by 11.2% to UAH 72.3 billion, from passenger traffic by 50.7% to UAH 6.23 billion.

The company's EBITDA last year rose by 42.8% to UAH 14.5 billion, the EBITDA margin by 3.3 percentage points to 16.7%.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2022 with a net profit of UAH 1.681 billion. The company's net income from the sale of products, goods and services for 2022 is projected at UAH 98.091 billion, total income at UAH 101.977 billion.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #profit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 24.12.2021
Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

15:59 01.12.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts transit traffic in Ukraine

12:10 09.11.2021
Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

11:47 09.11.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

14:14 23.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

12:12 21.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

16:14 07.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia has no plan to raise ticket prices for passengers in 2022

Ukrzaliznytsia has no plan to raise ticket prices for passengers in 2022

12:59 25.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

Ukrzaliznytsia to enhance passenger transportation management with Deutsche Bahn team in 2022

11:22 12.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

17:59 02.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

Shabo remains only large enterprise in Ukraine burning grapevine for production processes

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches 50 new wells in 2021

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD