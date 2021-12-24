President's Office seeks compromise solution with gas companies to stop abnormal rise in gas prices

The President's Office of Ukraine is negotiating with gas companies of all forms of ownership to find a compromise mechanism to stop the abnormal rise in the gas prices in Ukraine, which will protect its consumers and preserve market principles, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma has said.

"We are negotiating with Ukrainian private and state-owned gas companies, we are negotiating with almost all sectors of the economy. In the coming days, we will find a reasonable solution that can limit the abnormal rise in gas prices in a certain compromise regime that will not allow the end sectors of the economy to stop, and, on the other hand, will preserve normal market principles in the gas market and incentives for private companies to increase production," Shurma said at a briefing at the President's Office on Friday.

According to him, the abnormal gas prices currently prevailing in Europe and, accordingly, in Ukraine can hardly be called market ones.

"We keep our finger on the pulse of how this affects each sector of economy, and we will not allow the domino effect in certain sectors of economy, which can completely stop," he said.