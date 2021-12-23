Economy

16:00 23.12.2021

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

2 min read
Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator and the Hungarian gas transmission system operator FGSZ have signed an agreement on cooperation on the introduction of guaranteed capacities for the transportation of natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine from January 1, 2022, said Serhiy Makogon, Head of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU).

"For me personally, the most important thing in this agreement is the creation for domestic traders of access to gas from the LNG terminal on the island of Krk (Croatia) and, accordingly, the diversification of gas supply sources to Ukraine. This is a step to enhance our security and new opportunities for traders from Ukraine and Europe!" wrote Makogon on his Facebook page.

He noted that after the unbundling in 2020, the Ukrainian GTSOU Operator conducted negotiations and approvals with international partners, which are currently ongoing.

According to Makogon, this agreement will physically transport up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine. In particular, as the daily volume of gas consumption in Kyiv, which is the largest consumer of gas. "Together with the available daily capacities from Slovakia (27 million cubic meters), the total guaranteed capacity for gas imports to Ukraine will increase to 35 million cubic meters per day," the head of the board wrote.

According to him, this deal is concluded for a test three months. During this time, Ukraine and Hungary plan to coordinate and set up all technical and operational processes to continue its operation from April 2022 and to further increase the guaranteed capacity.

"Starting from December 31, it will be possible to book capacities for gas imports from Hungary through the RBP platform at daily auctions. The first lunar auction will take place on January 17," Makogon said.

Tags: #ukraine #hungary #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 23.12.2021
Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

11:33 23.12.2021
Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

09:57 23.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:23 22.12.2021
Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

17:39 21.12.2021
Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

16:56 21.12.2021
Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

16:26 21.12.2021
Gas prices in Europe surpass latest psychological threshold of $2,000/1,000 cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe surpass latest psychological threshold of $2,000/1,000 cubic meters

10:17 20.12.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

12:35 18.12.2021
Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

11:27 18.12.2021
First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

AMCU fines UAH 283 mln group of companies associated with Roshen

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

LATEST

Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

AMCU fines UAH 283 mln group of companies associated with Roshen

Cold snap causes rise in electricity consumption in Ukraine by 1 GW – Energy Minister

Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

Ukraine sets minimum retail price for simple plastic bags UAH 2-3 from Feb 1

SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

Turkish-based Bosphorus Development to start building first project in Kyiv in early 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD