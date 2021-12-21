Economy

10:52 21.12.2021

Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

1 min read
Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

The amount of assets declared under the tax amnesty is currently UAH 1.068 billion, over the past two weeks it has grown by 327%, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said.

"The tax amnesty is gaining momentum. We have the first billion (of hryvnias) declared within the framework of the tax amnesty of Ukrainian citizens," he wrote on Telegram.

The collection to the state budget from these funds exceeded UAH 51 million, Hetmantsev added.

As reported, in Ukraine on September 1, 2021, a campaign began on a voluntary one-time declaration of assets of individuals, which will last a year, until September 1, 2022.

Tags: #hetmantsev #amnesty #declared
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 14.12.2021
Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

11:00 14.12.2021
State budget lacks nearly UAH 50 bln each year due customs revenue underperformance – MP Hetmantsev

State budget lacks nearly UAH 50 bln each year due customs revenue underperformance – MP Hetmantsev

19:39 13.12.2021
Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

13:49 23.11.2021
Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

12:40 12.05.2021
Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

11:28 20.10.2020
Amnesty in Donbas not for everyone, will not allow avoiding responsibility - Zelensky

Amnesty in Donbas not for everyone, will not allow avoiding responsibility - Zelensky

11:28 25.09.2020
Zelensky to submit bill on tax amnesty to Rada - Hetmantsev

Zelensky to submit bill on tax amnesty to Rada - Hetmantsev

15:50 17.09.2020
Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

18:12 08.07.2020
Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

11:54 20.05.2020
Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Gas prices in Europe surpass latest psychological threshold of $2,000/1,000 cubic meters

Cold snap causes rise in electricity consumption in Ukraine by 1 GW – Energy Minister

Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Ukraine sets minimum retail price for simple plastic bags UAH 2-3 from Feb 1

LATEST

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Gas prices in Europe surpass latest psychological threshold of $2,000/1,000 cubic meters

Cold snap causes rise in electricity consumption in Ukraine by 1 GW – Energy Minister

Zelensky hopes to sign FTA with Turkey during Erdoğan's visit to Ukraine in early 2022

Ukraine sets minimum retail price for simple plastic bags UAH 2-3 from Feb 1

SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

Turkish-based Bosphorus Development to start building first project in Kyiv in early 2022

Ukraine will spend all $2.7 bln from IMF as part of SDR allocation by year end – Finance Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD