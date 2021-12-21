Amount of assets declared under tax amnesty exceeds UAH 1 bln - Hetmantsev

The amount of assets declared under the tax amnesty is currently UAH 1.068 billion, over the past two weeks it has grown by 327%, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said.

"The tax amnesty is gaining momentum. We have the first billion (of hryvnias) declared within the framework of the tax amnesty of Ukrainian citizens," he wrote on Telegram.

The collection to the state budget from these funds exceeded UAH 51 million, Hetmantsev added.

As reported, in Ukraine on September 1, 2021, a campaign began on a voluntary one-time declaration of assets of individuals, which will last a year, until September 1, 2022.