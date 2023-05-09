Economy

15:27 09.05.2023

Head of Rada finance committee estimates shortfalls in excise taxes at $ 1 bln

2 min read
The Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy will soon announce a decision on ways to increase excise tax revenues following a meeting on May 8, which largely consists in combining the efforts and responsibility of all law enforcement agencies with the definition of clear deadlines, head of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev said.

"We held a meeting of the committee on the situation on the market of excisable goods, which is disappointing. In total, I estimate the loss of revenue from three excisable goods at least $ 1 billion," he wrote on Telegram after the meeting.

According to the head of the committee, despite a significant increase in excise tax deductions (the plan for 2023 is exceeded every month), organized criminal groups continue to work despite the war, the amount of illegal alcohol on the market has obviously increased, some producers are controlled by Russians.

"In the legal market, the tax burden of different entities differs by several times, artisanal tobacco production is flourishing, widely using advertising in social networks and websites to sell excise-free products," Hetmantsev added.

The head of the committee pointed out that the committee does not yet evaluate the work of law enforcement agencies, as new people have come there.

“But we will definitely do it if the decision measures are not implemented on time,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, excise tax revenues in April amounted to UAH 9.9 billion compared to UAH 9.8 billion in March, UAH 7 billion in February and UAH 5.3 billion in January.

Tags: #finance #taxes #hetmantsev

