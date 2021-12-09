Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

The direct public debt of Ukraine by the end of 2021 will be cut to 56.9% of GDP, and by 2024 to 47%, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, presenting a strategy for managing public debt until 2030 at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Among the indicators of achieving the goal [in the strategy], in particular, is a decrease in public debt by the end of 2024 to 47% of GDP, as well as an increase in debt denominated in the national currency to 51% of GDP," he said at the meeting, during which the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the strategy.